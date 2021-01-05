Obuasi East DHEP adopts new approaches to deal with COVID-19

The District Health Executive Platform of the Obuasi East District formed to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus disease within the district has held its monthly meeting to discuss new approaches to deal with the disease.

At the December meeting held on 30th December 2020, members made up of the District Health Director, Representative of the District Chief Executive, Health Personnel from the SDA Hospital, AGA Health Foundation, Bryant Mission, and Todah Hospital were briefed about the success of the workshop on Screening and Triaging which was carried out on 14th December 2020 and 15th December 2020.

Members however resolved to monitor and see the impact of the workshop on Screening and Triaging in their various facilities over the ensuing months.

On the new arrangement for sample taking within the district, members agreed on new measures that would increase the efficiency of systems that were already in place for transporting samples to KCCR for testing, while also making the most of limited resources for testing at AGAHF to make timely decisions in critically ill patients suspected to have COVID-19.

To ameliorate the challenges with the coordination of referrals of suspected and confirmed cases, the DHEP agreed to enhance communication among the health facilities within the district

The District Director of Health Madam Delphine Gborgblorvor in her remarks thanked members for their commitment and dedication to duty. She charged them not to relent in their quest to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. She said " the task ahead of us is herculean but with the commitment we have demonstrated so far, we can surmount it".

She again reminded the public to stick to the safety protocols: wearing an approved face mask that covers the nose and mouth in public spaces, maintaining a social distance of at least 2 meters when possible, washing of hands frequently with soap under running water, avoiding public gatherings unless absolutely necessary.

The Obuasi East DHEP was inaugurated on 18th November 2020. For the next 2 years, it is expected to have monthly meetings, training programs, contact tracing, case management, and educational programs on Coronavirus disease in the various communities.

The COVID-19 Response and Institutional Capacity Building (CRIB) is a CHAG project and sponsored by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and United Kingdom Agency for International Development (UKAID).

The Medical Director of the SDA Hospital, Obuasi, Dr. Adrian Mike Agyen also reiterated the fact that the initiative from CHAG is to complement Government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.