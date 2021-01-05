Ashanti Youth Forum Commends Dr. Konadu Apraku

DR KOFI KONADU APRAKU IS A LIVING LEGEND TO BE CELEBRATED, As citizens and the future leaders of Ashanti Region and the country at large, We owe it as our patriotic duty to commend Ghanaians who have lived in any way to build hope for the future and posterity.

We have people who are good and selfless, working tirelessly to uphold the integrity of our dear Nation Ghana and Africa. Ashanti Youth Forum want to tell Ghanaians, we have a living legends to celebrate. Ashanti Youth Forum have been monitoring some of our honourable and faithful leaders and random sampling from their various jurisdiction’s for some years now and we deam it necessary to commend Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku for his effort at ECOWAS, he stands tall .and needs to be commend.

Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku have an outstanding achievements, efforts and combination of personal qualities and exceptional skills have made significant contribution throughout his careers at the departmental political and public service. Showing outstanding dedications to his work while maintaining a high level of commitment public service and ethics eg, Respect for others, professionalism and integrity. Being model and inspiration for others, Advised, trained or coach others in such a way that motivates colleagues to excel .Demonstrated leadership and transparency in the management of human resources. Delivery concrete results through action management. Healthy, respectful and supportive workplace .Innovation and continuous improvement. Actively contribute to creating an open and networked that engages citizens and partners of public good. Exemplifies a capable, confident and highperforming workforce by embracing new ways of working and mobilizing the diversity of talent within the public to service the country’s evolving needs. DR Kofi Konadu Apraku is a Ghanaian politician and economist and a member of the 2nd , 3rd and 4th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana, He is a member of the New Patriotic Party.

He was a member of Parliament for the Offinso North Constituency in the fourth Parliament of the fourth Republic of Ghana. Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Council of Ministers appointed Dr Apraku as Ecowas Commissioner for Macroeconomics Policy and Economic Research. His responsibilities Multilateral surveillance mechanism which involves regular assessment through joint surveillance mission of the economies of ECOWAS members state to ascertain whether the convergences criteria are being met and also responsible for the provision of the economic and statistical data for member state and help them to attain the convergence criteria and the ECOWAS single currency. Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo for the position he was been appointed to head for the next four years.

The youth of Ashanti is very proud of you, you are the beacon of hope for our generation. We say ayookoo

We are inspired by your good example ayookoo

