Allan Cash makes surprise donation to CCC Mewura Boafo Foundation

Members of the Calvary Charismatic Chapel in Kumasi were pleasantly surprised by Minister for Trade and Industry Hon. Alan John Kyeremanteng during their December 31 night service.

The surprise was as a result of an unexpected donation to the Mewura Boafo Foundation, a charity Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) founded by the late First Lady of the church, Mrs. Joyce Obeng.

On the night when many politicians thronged churches to only receive prayers for protection for the coming year, the congregation was astounded to hear from Mr. Kyeremanteng of the donation.

“I was so surprised because i thought he was just coming to visit as many politicians do, I didn’t know he really cares for the needy”. A member of the church noted told this reporter.

The Mewura Boafo Foundation was set up to reach out with support services and the provision of basic amenities to deprived communities in the Brong Ahafo Region and the then three regions of the North

The Foundation specializes in drilling boreholes and the resettling of mentally deranged persons and the poor.

Thousand of people in the areas mentioned above have benefited so much from the foundation and could not stop pronouncing God’s blessings on Mrs. Obeng.

As a sign of commitment to the Ministry of Mercy of the church, and in honor of their late mother, the CCC has vowed to strengthen the foundation by resourcing it and also enlarge its scope.

The donation by the Minister who has been a good friend of the church for a long time thus comes as great motivation.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the foundation, the Head Pastor of the Church Rev. Ransford Obeng expressed gratitude and prayed for him.