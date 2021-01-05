Zoomlion demonstrates resource capacity in supporting gov't's fight against COVID-19

As schools gear up to re-open from January 15th after some months of a halt following the outbreak of the COVID-19, waste management giant Zoomlion Ghana Limited on Monday demonstrated its readiness in its resource capacity to complement the government's efforts at sanitising, disinfecting, and fumigating schools.

This was during an exhibition of its equipment, human resource among other tools being used to control the spread of the virus across the country.

Zoomlion since last year remains the government's major partner dealing with the spread of COVID-19.

The exhibition aimed at demonstrating the strength of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and partners was on the theme; “Making Ghana Safer and Healthier.”

The event showcased 50 atomizers, 10 street sweepers, 5,000 motorised spraying machines, 5,000 Knapsack sprayers, 100 drones and 5,000 handheld thermal foggers.

The Managing Director (MD) of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Madam Gloria Anti, in a statement revealed that, as part of the company’s commitment in supporting government to tackle vectors, an association called Pests and Vectors Association of Ghana (PEVAG), has been established to deal with disease causing vectors.

She, assured government of Zoomlion and its partners continuous support in the quest to fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Madam Gloria Anti averred that, in addition to the company’s modern machinery, they have a workforce capable of carrying out any exercise that would be assigned to them by government.

“We also have a workforce of over seven thousand (7,000) spraying Gangs across the country who are well trained with skills to carry out disinfection and fumigation operations”.

She commended President Akufo-Addo for giving private sector companies the opportunity to enable them assist in the development of the country.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah in her address said, her outfit stand in solidarity with Zoomlion and ESPA members to support them do their work in the sanitation sector.

According to the Minister, due to the strong collaboration her outfit have with Zoomlion and ESPA, loads of aged dumpsites across the country have been evacuated.

She appealed to the good people of Ghana to continue observing all the COVID-19 protocols sayiny, the pandemic is still in the system.

Hon. Dapaah expressed her gratitude to President Akufo Addo for extending the free water service for another three months (January—March 2021) adding that, this would go a long way in helping to improve hygienic conditions in the country.

In other to ensure the safety of pupils and students who are returning to school, President Akufo-Addo has directed that all schools Nationwide be disinfected and fumigated.