Cooperate Bodies Donate to Widows in Akatsi south

Cooperate groups in Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region have supported some widows in the municipality.

Madam Patricia Agozie, leader of the group said the move was initiated some years ago to bring relief to all needy widows.

ModernGhana news gathered that the initiative was implemented four years ago to help widows in the Municipality.

Madam Agozi further stated the core mandate for her gesture was to give new hope and courage to widows for a successful future.

Revend Johnson Smith Adzika, leader of Evangelical Royal Generation Church at Akatsi in his speech to the widows encouraged them not to loose hope but rather be prayerful to God.

About 120 widows benefited from the programme which was held at Jerusalem Green View Hotel during the festive season.

Some beneficiaries in an interaction with ModernGhana news expressed excitement and thanked the organizers for the good support.

"We are happy for the gifts and pray to God to bless all donors for their kindness, " they said.

They also appealed to Madam Agozie to continue the gesture for a better and successful future since they have no one to call husband.