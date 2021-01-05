ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.01.2021 Social News

Cooperate Bodies Donate to Widows in Akatsi south

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Cooperate Bodies Donate to Widows in Akatsi south
Listen to article

Cooperate groups in Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region have supported some widows in the municipality.

Madam Patricia Agozie, leader of the group said the move was initiated some years ago to bring relief to all needy widows.

ModernGhana news gathered that the initiative was implemented four years ago to help widows in the Municipality.

Madam Agozi further stated the core mandate for her gesture was to give new hope and courage to widows for a successful future.

Revend Johnson Smith Adzika, leader of Evangelical Royal Generation Church at Akatsi in his speech to the widows encouraged them not to loose hope but rather be prayerful to God.

About 120 widows benefited from the programme which was held at Jerusalem Green View Hotel during the festive season.

Some beneficiaries in an interaction with ModernGhana news expressed excitement and thanked the organizers for the good support.

"We are happy for the gifts and pray to God to bless all donors for their kindness, " they said.

They also appealed to Madam Agozie to continue the gesture for a better and successful future since they have no one to call husband.

152021111214-0f72ylkxxs-img-20210105-wa0007

152021111245-1i830o4bbv-img-20210105-wa0004

152021111313-h41o2s6fey-img-20210105-wa0004

152021111327-1i841p5bbv-img-20210105-wa0005

152021111344-1h830n4aau-img-20210105-wa0006

152021111404-k5fri7t2h0-img-20210105-wa0003

152021111419-qvmxpcb543-img-20210105-wa0002

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Let’s have an open conversation on galamsey fight – Akufo-Addo
05.01.2021 | Social News
Three rabies cases confirmed in Kpone-Katamanso
05.01.2021 | Social News
Covid-19 threatened to derail our progress – Akufo-Addo
05.01.2021 | Social News
Some Dawhenya lands are for gov’t – Nene Bantama
05.01.2021 | Social News
Some major crimes that made headlines in 2020
04.01.2021 | Social News
Parents plead for proper Covid-19 safety measures in schools ahead of reopening
04.01.2021 | Social News
Desist from being church killers — Christians told
04.01.2021 | Social News
Kaneshie market fire case adjourned
04.01.2021 | Social News
WASSCE to be pushed to September/October, BECE in November – GES
04.01.2021 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

These twelve heads of state are coning for Akufo-Addo's inve...
4 hours ago

Supreme Court quashes Ho High Court injunction against Peter...
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line