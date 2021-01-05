ModernGhanalogo

05.01.2021 Press Release

Former President John Dramani Mahama must be made to publicly commit to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court

By Badaru Askanda
We, the Loyalists of NPP want to challenge the former President and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, to publicly declare his willingness to respect the verdict of the Supreme Court, which he had confident in and petitioned to hear his case concerning his claim that the declaration of the re-election of President Nana Akufo Addo was immature, and he did not get the required figures to be declared the President-elect.

If Ghanaians will recall, on 4th December 2020, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress signed a peace pact to assure the entire world that he is going to abide by the outcome of the elections and will not resort to violence if the elections do not go his way.

Surprisingly, the former President betrayed the very pact he signed and incited his people to resort to violence and destruction of properties in protest to what they claim to be a wrong declaration.

What is very surprising is that, despite creating the impression among his supporters that he won the election but the EC rather declared it to President Akufo Addo, he could not make same claim when he filed the petition to the Supreme Court. What all these portray is that, he is only interest in turning our beloved Country into a state of anarchy.

Loyalists of NPP are therefore telling Ghanaians not to take former President Mahama serious because he does not know his current state; on one breath he won the election, on another breath, he never won but wants a re-run with the President elect. He should therefore publicly show his commitment to abide by the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Thank you

SIGNED

Loyal Isaac Nkrumah

Loyal David Oscar

Loyal Eric Kobina Ennin

Loyal Cash Man

Loyal Kwofie Jeremiah

