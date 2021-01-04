ModernGhanalogo

04.01.2021 Regional News

Nominations open for 2021 Ghana Youth Awards

The Ghana Youth Awards is a prestigious awards program that recognizes and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana.

The Awards provides a platform to recognize e individuals and youth that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector while recognize the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.

This is the premier event in Ghana which seeks to celebrate achievement, innovation, and brilliance within the environment of Ghana.

The Awards is a benchmark of excellence for youth performance despite the recurring challenges. The benchmarks for youth performance would be based on some key performance indicators to derive the standards of excellence.

Key among the standards in innovation, customer service, corporate social responsibility, and competitive pricing. Youth / Individuals who are weighted above the scores or survey done by our validating partner will be entered into the final list.

The Awards have a range of categories suited for any successful organization to tell their story; from large private and public companies through to thriving entrepreneurial businesses, promising start-ups, and established SMEs.

The categories cut across Business Sector, Entertainment Sector, Humanitarians, Health Sector, and Individuals, and many more. We exist to recognize distinctions in the field, and also to promote the interests of the industry nationally and internationally.

Visit www.ghanayouthawards.com/enter_nomination.Php to enter your nomination for any information contact 0556312926/0555064998

