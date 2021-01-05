ModernGhanalogo

05.01.2021

Covid-19: KIA records 712 positive cases

Some 712 positive cases of covid-19 have been recorded among international travelers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

President Nana Akufo-Addo revealed this in his update 21 on Sunday night, January 3, 2021.

According to him, as of January 1, 2021, a total of 712 positive cases, out of 118,278 tests conducted, have been recorded among international arrivals at the KIA.

He noted that the month of December alone recorded 387 positive cases.

He noted that the positivity rate among international arrivals rose from 0.26% in September to 0.93% in December 2020.

According to him, a number of measures will be implemented in addition to existing guidelines on international travel for Covid19 in Ghana.

As part of the measures, he said, all arriving passengers who test positive for Covid19, asymptomatic or not, will undergo mandatory isolation and treatment at a designated health facility or isolation centre.

He noted that the isolation will he be for a period of seven days at the cost of the Government of Ghana.

Daily Guide

