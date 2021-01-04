3,580 health workers contracted COVID – GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that a total of 3,580 health workers across the country have contracted the COVID-19.

Health authorities also say a cumulative number of 55,220 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in the country.

The active cases currently stand at 879.

Speaking at an event at the Independence Square in Accra on Monday, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said although the number of cases has reduced, the Greater Accra Region still remains the epicentre of the virus in the country since it accounts for about 52% of all recorded cases.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye also stressed on the importance of early detection and treatment saying that about 85% of COVID-19 related deaths were as a result of late treatment.

“As of the 1st of January, we have recorded 55,220 cases, and we have done about 74,000 tests which translate into 21, 512 tests per million population. The positivity rate is about 8.2 per cent. Unfortunately, we have recorded 3, 658 health workers who have been affected and currently as of today, the number of active cases is 879.”

“Majority of the cases, which is about 52 per cent are all in Accra. Currently, all 16 regions in 243 districts have reported cases leaving about 17 districts that are yet to report cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.”

Reopening of schools

Touching on the reopening of schools on January 15, Dr. Kuma Aboagye said fumigation of all schools, as well as the provision of PPE and sensitization of pupils on the need for compliance of safety protocols, will soon commence.

“The medical screening for all SHS students will be institutionalized and done annually including the ‘My first day at School’ students. Teachers are being trained to help identify risks and how to refer to them.”

“To make the schools safe, we will continue to provide masks, institutionalization of WASH facilities because of the need for increased hygiene. We will continue the disinfection of all schools as they reopen to make it safe”, he assured.

—