All hands on deck to develop Offinso North---DCE to opposition candidates

Offinso North District Chief Executive, Hon. David Kwasi Asare has called on opposition PC's in the just ended 2020 general elections and all stakeholders to put the past behind them and endeavor to support the growth of the district for the benefit of all.

He made the appeal when he took to Cruz 96.9 FM in Akumadan on Wednesday 22nd December to thank the people of Offinso North for cooperating with security services during the elections which ended successfully in a peaceful atmosphere.

He also sought to send his end of year goodwill message across and cautioned the youth against the indulgence of intoxicants and other vices to prevent any trouble during the Yuletide.

In his submission, he urged all political parties and other parliamentary candidates who took part in the elections to join forces together in the developmental agenda for Offinso North District since that was their motive for contesting.

"Whoever had won power, it is a development they would seek for. Since by the will of God it is the NPP candidate who won, I would appeal to all stakeholders, assembly members, electoral area coordinators, unit committee members, and all the contestants to come together in unity and develop Offinso North", Mr. Asare stated.

The DCE recounted how the covid-19 pandemic and its associated challenges in 2020 affected many activities pertaining to the mandate of the Assembly. However, some successes were chalked.

He cited several infrastructural projects within the district some of which were completed and many others at various stages of completion in education, health, electrification, agric amongst others.

Although flatly admitting to failure in sanitation, he pledged to continue on developmental projects and pragmatically tackle the sanitation aspect head-on to improve sanitation status

Mr. Asare who is referred to by lovers as "Adwuma Wura" rated his performance in the last 4 years at 80% and appealed to the people of Offinso north to support him gain the opportunity to maintain his position for a second term.

He seized the opportunity to wish all 'Offinsoman' a Happy new year, praying this year carries an abundant blessing and divine favour upon all and sundry."

----CRUZ FM NEWS DESK