Covid-19: GHS maps SHSs to health facilities

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that Senior High Schools (SHSs) have been mapped to health facilities nationwide.

The move forms part of efforts to fight the spread of Coronavirus in SHSs in Ghana.

Schools nationwide are expected to reopen on January 15, 2021 as announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday night, January 3, 2021.

Director General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, told the media on Monday, January 4, this year, that Government will continue the disinfection of schools to ensure that all schools are safe.

He said Government has assessed the provision of health services in all schools.

