Calendar released for schools reopening, WASSCE, BECE 2021

The Education Ministry has released the timetable for the schools reopening this year.

The Ministry has also released the timetable for WASSCE and BECE 2021.

Both the calendar and timelines for the BECE and WASSCE 2021 were released by the Ministry on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Schools are expected to reopen on January 15, 2021 as announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday night, January 3, 2021.

Schools in Ghana were in March 2020 following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

