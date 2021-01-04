GNASSM-ASWiM National Committee holds maiden meeting

Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) is accredited by the Minerals Commission of Ghana as industry association for all licensed small-scale miners which includes artisanal small-scale miners; and also has representation in all the mining districts centers across the country.

Under GNASSM is the women’s wing namely, artisanal small-scale women in mining (ASWiM); which oversees all activities of women in the value-chain of artisanal small-scale mining.

The GNASSM-ASWiM National Committee oversees Ten (10) Mining District Women Organizers with over Fifty (50) Zonal Areas nationwide, which focused especially on advocacy and capacity building in the aversion of the menace of Child Labour; and support for the vast vulnerable ‘kolikoli’ women suffering and abused in the value-chain of ASM.

The GNASSM-ASWiM has Mrs Victoria Adobea Guerrieri as National Women Coordinator, with the Seven (7) Member National Committee Members comprising:

Messrs Cynthia Asantewaa; Elizabeth Amponsah; Afua Kyeiwaa; Berlinda Amarh; Patricia Martey; Priscilla Nyarku & Leticia Ohene-Asiedu.

The Committee elected Patricia Martey of Bibiani as Secretary and Pricilla Nyarku of Akim Oda as Assistant Secretary; with Leticia Ohene-Asiedu of Accra as Communications Officer.

Topics on the agenda discussed includes Rebranding of GNASSM-ASWiM and Outreach Programs targeting Women groupings such as Female Mine Owners; Female Gold Buyers; Female ‘Kolikoli’ Miners & Female Service Providers and Female in Academia on ASM.

The Committee discussed Two (2) Outreach Programs to be undertaken at Bibiani in the Bibiani Mining District Centre and Adukrom in the Akim Oda Mining District Centre respectfully.

They then acknowledged the presentation of logistical support of some Wellington Boots and Raincoats (50 pairs each) amongst others from an International NGO, Solidaridad WA for the outreach programs; which logistics tailored to the needs of target women.

Finally, the Committee agreed to have an Inauguration Ceremony in Accra on January 13, 2021, to kick-start GNASSM-ASWiM Advocacy and Outreach Programs.

In conclusion, the National Women Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Adobea Guerrieri commended the Committee for putting their expertise and skills at play to the upliftment of GNASSM-ASWIM; and reiterated bringing their innovative contributions to the attention of National Executive Council (NEC) of GNASSM for sanctioning and the way forward.