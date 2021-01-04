ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.01.2021 Regional News

Ashanti Region: Yahweh City Church organises Christmas Party to underscore the value of Christian solidarity

By Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah
Ashanti Region: Yahweh City Church organises Christmas Party to underscore the value of Christian solidarity
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

With Christmas being one of the biggest festivities across the world, Yahweh City Church at Brofoyedru, in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of Ashanti Region, organised a Christmas party for 500 vulnerable children in the community.

The party was held at the Brofoyedru Market Square on Christmas Eve. It was a moment of sharing, caring, and fraternal meeting.

Pastor George Osei Kofi, the General Overseer, told journalists that the purpose of the Christmas party “the anniversary of Christ’s birth legitimises another special celebration – the demonstration of love and care to the vulnerable.

He added that the party was to bring the children together to have fun and also create a physical and social cohesion between the community and Yahweh City Church.

An Associate Pastor, Pastor Emmanuel Kwaku Boateng, led the children through prayers and shared a wonderful Christmas message with them.

Each child present at the party was given a meal, soft drinks, and bottled water to enjoy. The children’s faces were beaming with smiles and sheer delight when they received the foods individually.

This was after the Church has also distributed uncooked food encompassing rice, cooking oils, drinks, sardines, and other items to the widows in the Church.

According to Pastor George Osei Kofi, this was the second time in a row that the Church was organising a Christmas party for the children in the community.

He reminisced that last year’s maiden edition witnessed musicals, drama, choreography, and dance competitions, and the children reached with the Gospel.

This year’s edition of the Christmas party did not witness dramatic performances and games due to social distancing requirements and other COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Church Executive Council expressed profound appreciation to their partner, Asantewaa Foundation, Church leaders, members, and the Assemblyman of the area for their significant roles in the successful organisation of the Christmas party.

14202175214-0e72ylkxwr-yahweh-2

More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
GNASSM-ASWiM National Committee holds maiden meeting
04.01.2021 | Regional News
Repairer Foundation celebrates New Year with children in Tamale
04.01.2021 | Regional News
Ms. Martha Akomeah reaches out to a deprived community
03.01.2021 | Regional News
God who took us through 2020, will see us through 2021---CCC Pastor
02.01.2021 | Regional News
Peace, religious harmony, collaboration key to Ghana’s development---Bawumia
01.01.2021 | Regional News
African Development Institute holds conference panel discussion on J.J. Rawlings
01.01.2021 | Regional News
KuYA hosts Asanteman Awards on January 9th
01.01.2021 | Regional News
Osafric Ventures supports Nsawam Prisons at Christmas
01.01.2021 | Regional News
2020 UMB Tertiary Awards: AIT grabs 3 prestigious awards
31.12.2020 | Regional News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
9 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
9 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line