Ashanti Region: Yahweh City Church organises Christmas Party to underscore the value of Christian solidarity

With Christmas being one of the biggest festivities across the world, Yahweh City Church at Brofoyedru, in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of Ashanti Region, organised a Christmas party for 500 vulnerable children in the community.

The party was held at the Brofoyedru Market Square on Christmas Eve. It was a moment of sharing, caring, and fraternal meeting.

Pastor George Osei Kofi, the General Overseer, told journalists that the purpose of the Christmas party “the anniversary of Christ’s birth legitimises another special celebration – the demonstration of love and care to the vulnerable.

He added that the party was to bring the children together to have fun and also create a physical and social cohesion between the community and Yahweh City Church.

An Associate Pastor, Pastor Emmanuel Kwaku Boateng, led the children through prayers and shared a wonderful Christmas message with them.

Each child present at the party was given a meal, soft drinks, and bottled water to enjoy. The children’s faces were beaming with smiles and sheer delight when they received the foods individually.

This was after the Church has also distributed uncooked food encompassing rice, cooking oils, drinks, sardines, and other items to the widows in the Church.

According to Pastor George Osei Kofi, this was the second time in a row that the Church was organising a Christmas party for the children in the community.

He reminisced that last year’s maiden edition witnessed musicals, drama, choreography, and dance competitions, and the children reached with the Gospel.

This year’s edition of the Christmas party did not witness dramatic performances and games due to social distancing requirements and other COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Church Executive Council expressed profound appreciation to their partner, Asantewaa Foundation, Church leaders, members, and the Assemblyman of the area for their significant roles in the successful organisation of the Christmas party.