Repairer Foundation celebrates New Year with children in Tamale

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), Dr. Barhama Ibrahim Anyars, celebrated the New Year with kids at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The CEO, who is also the founder of the Repairer Foundation, made time off his busy schedules to have fun with the kids on New Year Day as he has always done in the past.

Many goodies, including drinks, popcorn, biscuits, cakes among others, were shared to the kids by the foundation, which left the children in absolute delight.

Speaking to the Voiceless Media in Tamale, Dr. Barhama Ibrahim Anyars stated that the Repairer Foundation is committed to serving humanity and putting smiles on the faces of the people.

Some parents who spoke with the Voiceless Media were full of praises for Dr. Barihama, who was the NPP Parliamentary Candidate in the Tamale Central Constituency, for his good works before, during, and after the elections. They prayed for him and wished him well in all his endeavours.