Assemblyman organizes End of Year Gala Matches & Quiz competition

The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area in the West Gonja Municipality, hon. Ananpansah, B Abraham has successfully organized an End of Year Youth Zonal Gala Matches and Quiz competition for the entire electoral area.

The 2020/2021 edition of the annual events aimed at uniting the youth, promoting academic excellence, unearthing talent and providing a common platform to champion the developmental course of the community under the theme," promoting talent and academic excellence in the midst of a pandemic; the role of stakeholders".

In all, six teams drawn from the four zones within the electoral area participated in the football matches and battled it out for the ultimate trophy.

The finals of the football matches were heralded with a quiz competition among all the Junior High Schools in the electoral area.

At the end of the tournament, Central Canteen FC made history by winning the trophy with a 1:0 goal margin over Agric Offices/Kpiri all stars.

Aside picking the ultimate trophy(cup), they took home a cash amount of Ghc300.00, a football and cartoons of drinks.

Agric Offices/Kpiri United All Stars came second and took home a cash amount of Ghc200 plus cartoons of drinks.

Baafira FC emerged the third-best team taking home a cash amount of Ghc150.00 and cartoons of drinks.

Talented Ewuntoma Kudus was adjudged Assemblyman's man of the tournament and took home an undisclosed sum of money.

All the students who participated in the quiz competition went home with standard textbooks, marshals,pens and other learning aids.

The Assemblyman who recalled his early childhood days as a footballer made a commitment to revive and promote sports among children below the age of 11.He adopted and donated two footballs to the "under nine" children team that he would personally be responsible for, since he holds the conviction that talent is nurtured from childhood.

A standard football was also donated to the Canteen team to aid their training.

In a short address, the Assembly member enjoined the youth to remain united beyond partisan politics, think Canteen first,whilst applauding the various teams for the high spirit of participation.

He said the twin events have come to stay and would continue to grow bigger and better the years ahead,adding that,"as an Assemblyman,I am committed to promoting sports,academic excellence and unearthing youth talent for community development".

He prophesized that with the talent displayed throughout the tournament,Canteen Electoral Area would soon produce the Abedi Peles' for Ghana.

Next year, the honourable man hinted that the tournament would be expanded to include women.

According to him,he was currently working with the organizing committee to get some teams in Canteen registered at the division two and more.

The young and energetic Assemblyman who always set the pace indicated that his vision of reforming and putting Canteen Electoral Area on the map as a shining example is alive and on, counting the numerous capital projects he initiated in his short stay in office among others to buttress his point.

He listed and expressed gratitude to all the individuals that benevolently contributed financially to ensure the success of the events, noting that,it is a perfect mark of giving back to society which is worth emulating.

He also thanked the organizing committee led by Mr.Dominic Aburiya for supporting him to organize a successful and memorable event.

The Assemblyman appealed to well-meaning individuals and organizations to come to the aid of the community, noting the construction of a Volleyball and Handball courts as well as fencing the Canteen park as urgent challenges to be tackled.

Mr Sammed Zakaria, the president of the Savannah Regional branch of the Athletics Association of Ghana commended the honourable Assemblyman for showing clear leadership and zeal to promote sports and improve academic performance.

Whilst challenging his colleague Assemblymen's to emulate the good example of the Canteen Assemblyman, he urged community members especially the youth to support the honourable man to organize more of such events and place Canteen on the road map to development.

According to him, there were a lot of opportunities for sportsmen and women who wish to go into athletics with the creation of the Savannah region, calling on the youth to take advantage and showcase to the world what they are made of.

He appealed to well-meaning individuals to continue supporting the Assemblyman to deliver the best for the Canteen Electoral Area and thanked all those who contributed to making the events a success.

Speaker-upon-speaker lauded the initiative and called on the Assemblyman to continue with the good works by rallying more support from such benevolent individuals for the development of the community.

Source: Gbolo Ebenezer