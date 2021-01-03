ModernGhanalogo

03.01.2021 Headlines

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of schools reopening

President Akufo-Addo, has stated that the government will embark on a series of COVID-19 sensitisation campaigns to help all Ghanaians adjust to the reopening of schools.

He made this known during his 21st update on measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus.

According to him, these sensitisation campaigns will help educate the populace on all the formalities associated with the opening of schools.

The health sensitisations campaign will begin from January 4, 2021.

“The Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service will from Monday, 4th January commence a series of sensitization campaigns to help prepare, inform and educate guardians, students and the public on further modalities associated with the reopening of schools,” the President announced.

Ghanaian students at all levels of education will now return to schools as part of the government's strategic efforts to ease the COVID-19 induced restrictions on educational activities.

Basic school students from Kindergarten (KG) to Junior High School (JHS) will resume their classroom activities from Friday, January 15, 2020.

Continuing Senior High School (SHS) students will go back to school on January 18, 2021.

However, first-year SHS students are expected to begin school on March 10, 2021.

Tertiary students will return to lecture halls from Saturday, January 9, 2021.

This comes as Ghana has 879 active cases of the virus, 54,005 recoveries, 55,220 positive cases detected and 336 deaths.

— citinewsroom

