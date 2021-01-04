ModernGhanalogo

04.01.2021 Headlines

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by patrol team
Some personnel of the Police Service on Tuesday verbally abused Citi TV journalist, Umaru Sanda Amadu whom they accosted in traffic.

In what appears to be deliberate profiling by the police who were in a patrol pick up, the journalist's car was singled out and subjected to a thorough search.

The visibly angry group of policemen insisted they were searching for weapons and drugs in his car.

Umaru Sanda Amadu captured the bizarre scene on his mobile phone.

— citinewsroom

