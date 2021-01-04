Election 2020: Partly blame Prophets for the ongoing protests, confusion — Prophet Blessing

Prophet Nana Yaw Blessing, who is the leader and founder of the House of Prayer For All Nation Family (HOPFAM)in Cape Coast has said that some public utterances of some Prophets are part of the confusion going on in Ghana after the 2020 elections.

"If God spoke to all these Prophets, then their prophecies ought to have been the same and not the confusion going on".

Speaking to D.C. Kwame Kwakye on GBC Radio Central today 3rd of January 2021, Sunday on the programme 'About Life, he said "I'm also a prophet and God doesn't talk to his servants like that". "God doesn't talk everyday to his Prophets".

According to Prophet Blessing, if not for the prophecies of some Prophets in our country, we would have been enjoying relative peace by now.

He further added Prophets of old existed and did their work with some dignity by some Prophets of today are are making their work too difficult.

The founder of HOPFAM however explained that, Prophets are loved in Ghana but the way some of them are behaving needs much to be desired.

He ended by advising Prophets of today to go by the tenets of the office in order to bring dignity and honour to God and not themselves.