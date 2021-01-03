Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians tonight

President Nana Akufo-Addo will address the nation at 8 pm tonight on matters pertaining to the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

This will be his 21st national address on the pandemic since Ghana recorded its first two cases in March 2020 and his first in 2021.

His last address was on November 20 when Ghana had 946 active cases of the virus.

President Akufo-Addo said there had been an improvement with Ghana's situation despite the election season that saw campaign events breach protocols.

Ghana has 55,064 known cases of the virus, 901 active cases, 53,828 infected persons discharged and 335 known deaths.

— citinewsroom