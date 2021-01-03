Awutu Senya East NDC accuses Hawa Koomson of ordering assault of constituency secretary

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region is demanding justice for its constituency secretary, Tauriq Amadu, who is alleged to have been assaulted by incumbent MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The NDC says the MP ordered her men to assault Tauriq Amadu after she accused him of “disturbing her social media.”

When he tried to talk back to Mrs. Koomson, some men with her got upset and she allegedly ordered the assault.

“She told the boys that they shouldn’t even engage me. They should beat me up. So upon her orders, the boys descended on me. They were about five,” Mr. Amadu recounted

They are therefore urging the police to swiftly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

The MP was reportedly in the area to inspect a road project.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party in the Constituency has denied the claims.

It has rather accused the NDC of mischief.

Charles Kojo Odom, the Communication Officer for the New Patriotic Party in the Awutu Senya East Constituency said Mrs. Koomson only offered some season greetings to one of the men Mr. Amadu was with.

“She went closer to the chairman and gave some greeting and wished him a Happy New year.

Mr. Odom added that the MP was not even around for the alleged assault.

“The honourable minister left before the incident happened so it is not true that the honourable minister commanded people to beat the general secretary of the NDC.”

— citinewsroom