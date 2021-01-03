Ms. Martha Akomeah reaches out to a deprived community

Deprived communities in Ghana continue to face a lot of challenges in the area of economic, social, financial and educational matters.

A lot of deprived rural communities have over the past years been overlooked in terms of their challenges.

In an exclusive interview with asempanews.com, Ms. Martha Akomeah explained to our outfit why she chose to give a helping hand to the people of Behinase in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern region.

She said, giving has been one of her passions, especially salvaging the poor.

She went to the community after a series of investigations and surveys on how most of the inhabitants lack some personal items such as clothes and footwear.

She took it upon herself to attend to these pending plights just to ease their worries and put a smile on their faces.

Ms. Martha Akomeah pointed out that this is not her first time of supporting the needy, especially those in the hinterland.

Base on her visit, she enumerated some challenges in the area of which she called on other philanthropists, institutions, and government officials to come in and support.

These challenges included lack of water, accessible roads, unemployment among women, agricultural support, and teenage pregnancy among adolescents.

She went on to assure the community of her support as time goes on.

----AsempaNews.com