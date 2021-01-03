ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.01.2021 Regional News

Ms. Martha Akomeah reaches out to a deprived community

Ms. Martha Akomeah reaches out to a deprived community
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Deprived communities in Ghana continue to face a lot of challenges in the area of economic, social, financial and educational matters.

A lot of deprived rural communities have over the past years been overlooked in terms of their challenges.

In an exclusive interview with asempanews.com, Ms. Martha Akomeah explained to our outfit why she chose to give a helping hand to the people of Behinase in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern region.

She said, giving has been one of her passions, especially salvaging the poor.

She went to the community after a series of investigations and surveys on how most of the inhabitants lack some personal items such as clothes and footwear.

132021115849-i41p266ffa-f3

She took it upon herself to attend to these pending plights just to ease their worries and put a smile on their faces.

Ms. Martha Akomeah pointed out that this is not her first time of supporting the needy, especially those in the hinterland.

Base on her visit, she enumerated some challenges in the area of which she called on other philanthropists, institutions, and government officials to come in and support.

132021115850-g30n1r5edx-f5

These challenges included lack of water, accessible roads, unemployment among women, agricultural support, and teenage pregnancy among adolescents.

She went on to assure the community of her support as time goes on.

----AsempaNews.com

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
God who took us through 2020, will see us through 2021---CCC Pastor
02.01.2021 | Regional News
Peace, religious harmony, collaboration key to Ghana’s development---Bawumia
01.01.2021 | Regional News
African Development Institute holds conference panel discussion on J.J. Rawlings
01.01.2021 | Regional News
KuYA hosts Asanteman Awards on January 9th
01.01.2021 | Regional News
Osafric Ventures supports Nsawam Prisons at Christmas
01.01.2021 | Regional News
2020 UMB Tertiary Awards: AIT grabs 3 prestigious awards
31.12.2020 | Regional News
Asante Effiduase Diocese of Methodist Church launches quarterly Newsletter
30.12.2020 | Regional News
2020 Independent Prez Candidate proposes foreigners to fill EC position
30.12.2020 | Regional News
Obuasi Area PEMEM meets to outline vision 2024
29.12.2020 | Regional News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from prote...
17 hours ago

I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
17 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line