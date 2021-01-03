ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.01.2021 Tributes & Condolences

AFRICMIL mourns Prof Femi Odekunle

By African Centre for Media and Information Literacy || AFRICMIL)
AFRICMIL mourns Prof Femi Odekunle
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) has described the death of Professor Femi Odekunle, foremost criminologist, and member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), as big blow to the campaign to curb corruption in Nigeria.

In a statement, Dr. Chido Onumah, Coordinator of AFRICMIL, noted that the country has lost a brilliant scholar and a relentless crusader in the quest for democracy and good governance. “Very few Nigerians have been in the forefront and have shown as much commitment as Professor Odekunle in prosecuting the war against corruption in the country,” the statement said.

“For decades, Professor Odekunle preached the virtues of probity and accountability in the public and private sectors, as well as other areas of life, long before his last national assignment as a member of PACAC. Even under the current administration which he served, Professor Odekunle was unsparing in his occasional outbursts regarding consistent efforts by top government officials and their friends to sabotage the war against corruption. For such a remarkable personality, a true patriot who placed high premium on honesty and integrity and demonstrated it, our country has been grossly shortchanged by his exit.”

Onumah recalled the collaboration between AFRICMIL and PACAC on various activities over the years, noting that Professor Odekunle played an invaluable role in fostering the collaboration between both organisations. One of such collaborations, according to the statement, was a workshop in Abuja which was aimed at getting Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to adopt whistleblowing and design a policy for effective implementation in their offices. “We have fond memories of the role Professor Odekunle played at this event. He not only sat through the two-day event but also masterfully steered sessions with his usually engaging frank and scholarly perspectives, Onumah said.”

“Professor Odekunle’s death has left a void in the anti-corruption community which would be hard to fill.”

Doyin Ojosipe

Advocacy/Communication Officer,

AFRICMIL

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Tributes & Condolences
Modern Ghana Links
Tribute To Oheneba Dr Jones Ofori Atta (Akwasi Jones)
19.12.2020 | Tributes & Condolences
Zuriels tribute - JERRY RAWLINGS 1947 - 2002: TV interviews in Memoriam
04.12.2020 | Tributes & Condolences
How sad to see JJ Passing; He will be missed dearly
03.12.2020 | Tributes & Condolences
Federation of Muslim Councils pays tribute to Rawlings
30.11.2020 | Tributes & Condolences
A Legend Departs From Life: South African Chapter Of The NDC Pays A Glowing Tribute To H.E. Jerry John Rawlings
22.11.2020 | Tributes & Condolences
STATEMENT: US Ambassador On The Passing Of Ghana’s Former President Jerry John Rawlings
20.11.2020 | Tributes & Condolences
Tamale North NDC Opens Book Of Condolence To Honour JJ Rawlings
19.11.2020 | Tributes & Condolences
Dr. Agyepong Eulogises Rawlings; Says He Was Fair, Firm And Principled
19.11.2020 | Tributes & Condolences
“J. J. Rawlings Has Written His Name In Gold” — A Tribute From The People’s Democratic League
19.11.2020 | Tributes & Condolences
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from prote...
16 hours ago

I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
16 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line