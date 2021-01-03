Otokunor, 20 NDC MPs charged over march to EC Headquarters

Some 20 Members of Parliament in the Minority Caucus have been charged with unlawful assembly following their march to the Electoral Commission's (EC) head office in Accra on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

In addition to the MPs, the National Democratic Congress Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor, was also charged with the same offence.

They are said to have failed to notify the police before their march.

The statement of offence said they unlawfully assembled and conducted themselves “in a manner likely to cause persons in the Neighbourhood reasonable fear where a breach of the peace is likely to be occasioned.”

The MPs charged are Haruna Iddrisu, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Samuel George, John Abdulai Jinapor, Rockson Defiamekpor, Ras Mubarak, Mutawakilu Adam, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, A.B. Fuseini, Kwabena Minta Akando, Yusif Issaka Jaja, Isaac Adongo, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, James Klutse Avedzi, James Agalga, Collins Dauda, Abdul Rashi Pelpuo, Richard Quashigah and Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings.

Citi News has sighted a criminal summons indicating that the Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, is expected to appear in court tomorrow [Monday].

The State had earlier sued the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and 10 other members of the Minority caucus in Parliament over the march.

The Minority caucus was trying to present a petition over the results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.

They are in particular challenging the results of the Techiman South Parliamentary polls.

The Caucus in the six-pager petition is asking the EC to re-collate the Techiman South Constituency Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Results from all the Two Hundred and Sixty-Six (266) Polling stations.

However, the legislators were met with resistance from the police officers who applied some force to stop them from going to the premises of the EC.

— citinewsroom