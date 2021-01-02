Manhyia Local Prison advocates for the wearing of nose masks

The Communications Unit of the Manhyia Local Prison, led by Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Mr. Silas Prah-Andoh last week rolled out a campaign that seeks to advocate for the wearing of nose mask wherever they find themselves; to ease the spread of the novel COVID-19 in the country.

The video advocacy was done in English and major Ghanaian languages such as; Asanti Twi, Fanti Twi, Hausa, Dagbani, Larteh, Ga and Dagaare respectively. Officers are seen in the video asking the citizenry to adhere to all protocols especially the Wearing of Nose Mask when going outside.

The Correctional facility, which is situated in the walls of the Manhyia Palace is known for its professional core function of safe custody of inmates, reformation and rehabilitation.

By Agyemfra.com