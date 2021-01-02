NABA Life Foundation Partners A1 Bread To Donate Bread

The NABA Life Foundation, a non-governmental organization, in partnership with A1 Bread has donated bread and other items to the children at the Rising Star Orphanage Home in Dodowa.

The donation was done on 1st January 2021 and forms part of the organization’s End of Year Donation to orphanage homes.

Presenting the items to the caretaker of the home, Ms Dorcas Aba Annan, the Founder of NABA Life Foundation, expressed profound gratitude to A1 Bread for the support in putting smiles on the faces of the children at the Rising Star Orphanage Home.

“We are excited and filled with joy to spend the first day in the year 2021 with Rising Star Orphanage Home. We call this place our home and can visit at any time because we have been supporting them for the past 5 years”, she explained.

Ms Annan added that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic could not allow them to organize the usual end of year party with the children but cannot end the year without visiting a home to share the little they have with them.

The caretaker of the Rising Star Orphanage Home, Madam Victoria Frimpong, thanked the foundation and the A1 Bread for such kind gesture and prayed for God’s blessings upon their lives.

“We want to use this opportunity to call on individuals and corporate institutions to support the children in these orphanage homes. They need our support and we must join hands to help them”, she reiterated.