02.01.2021 General News

La Constance Tennis Center Organizes Christmas Party for the Kids

Under strict Covid Precautions, the La Constance Tennis Center of Akropong Akuapem has organized a Christmas Party for the Kids on the 26th of December.

Each child received a Christmas Gift of a Lunch Bowl with the La Constance emblem inscribed on it as well as a packaged gourmet meal with drinks. This time around, dancing and merry-making was restricted because of Covid at the extreme disappointment of the Kids. The Kids, however, displayed a high sense of gratitude.

Commenting on the Party, Dr Kwame Aniapam Boafo, Founder of the Center thanked the Kids for their passion for the game and their continued performance to keep the program sustainable.

He thanked the Management Team Comprising Isaac Offei, the Administrator; Glenn Adu Adjei, Coach and Elizabeth Opoku Assistant Coach for their excellent dedication and support of the Program and making it one of a kind in the country.

He also thanked all the numerous stakeholders who have made it possible for the program to survive.

It will be recalled that La Constance Tennis Program was established with a mission of using Tennis as a medium to inculcate Discipline and Leadership qualities in the youth of the Akropong and its environ. The program has done extremely well and participates effectively in National Tennis Programs.

Please visit our GoFundMe Site and help us out.

You can also visit us and donate on the Web at www.laconstancetennis.com

122021123341-0f730m4yxs-image0021

122021123341-vbrduhgtso-image0011

122021123341-ptkwo0a442-image0041

