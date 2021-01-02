God who took us through 2020, will see us through 2021---CCC Pastor

The resident pastor of Calvary Charismatic Center, Rev Joshua Obeng has encouraged Ghanaians to keep their faith alive and hope in Christ Jesus for a better 2021.

The God who kept them in 2020 he noted, will keep them in 2021.

Speaking at the church’s December 31 night service, Rev Obeng reminded them about the huge number of people who lost their lives through various means, and especially the Covid-19, saying God has been merciful to the living.

“Let us remember the people who lost their lives in 2020 and know that we were not more humans than them but it was only the mercy of God that kept us alive.

...And this is why we must most importantly depend fully on him to keep us through 2021 too”. The vibrant pastor noted.

He also encouraged Ghanaians to be expectant and look out for some great things God has for them, noting that ‘so long as we are alive, God has something great and unique for us’.

Rev Joshua Obeng touching on the recent electoral misunderstanding in the country said the CCC is very concerned about the occurrences after the 2020 General elections and the church is in fervent prayer about it.

“Our Prayer is that God will give the Judges wisdom and courage to do the right thing which will keep the nation in peace and unity”. He said.

Jesus, he noted is the Prince of Peace, likewise do all other religions talk about peace, ‘therefore our politicians should imitate Christ or whomever they believe in and promote peace and unity in the country.

He also advised Ghanaians not to be complacent about Covid-19 and continue keeping the protocols in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from falling victims to the virus.