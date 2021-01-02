Lack of funds hindering renovation of Accra markets – Mayor

Lack of financing has been the major challenge hampering the continuation of the redevelopment of some major markets in Accra, Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah.

Some fire outbreaks in the last two months have renewed calls for the government to collaborate with municipal authorities to modernise markets in Ghana's capital.

Speaking to Citi News, the Mayor of Accra Mohammed Adjei Sowah said once his outfit gets financing more markets will see a facelift.

“The major issue has been financing. Looking for money from local resources to fund it has become a major challenge. The levy the market women pay to the AMA is not even enough to pay for the collection of refuse let alone invest in infrastructure. So there is a need for us to work together with stakeholders. Government has expressed interest, so we are hoping that once there are finances available, we should be able to do more of the markets.”

Market renovations form part of measures to make the facilities safer for trading activities.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced plans by the government to undertake a rewiring exercise of all markets in the Greater Accra Region.

The President said this was one of the surest ways to address the perennial fire outbreaks in markets in the city.

“A decision has been made to rewire all the markets in Accra. And obviously, this is just the beginning. We will keep the people informed about the steps the government is taking. It [fire incident] is a big tragedy.”

In 2020, fire razed the Pedestrians Shopping Mall also known as the Odawna market, the Kantamanto and Kaneshiem markets all in Accra.

There were no casualties beyond the destruction of traders' wares and shops.

Investigators are yet to ascertain the cause of the incident.

