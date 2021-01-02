ModernGhanalogo

02.01.2021

Creditors storm TMA over judgement debt

Tema Metropolitan Assembly is being besieged by creditors as copies of a court notice issued by an Accra High Court over unpaid judgement debts have been pasted all over its walls.

The notice dated December 23, 2020 had Derkak Construction Company Limited as the plaintiff and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) as the defendant.

It reads, “whereas writ of Fi. Fa dated at Accra the 01st day of Sept. 2020 has been issued under the hand of his Hon. Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah Chief Justice of Ghana at the instance of the judgement creditor DERKAK Con. Co. LTD for the attachment of the moveable and the immovable property of the judgment debtor Tema Metropolitan Assembly in the above-named suit”.

It further stated that “the said judgment Debtor is hereby prohibited from alienating the property alienating the property below mentioned by sale, gift or in any other way and all persons are hereby prohibited from receiving the said property by purchase, gift or otherwise”.

Meanwhile, on December 22, 2020 the contractor accompanied by police officers stormed the TMA to take possession of three pick-ups vehicles and a Prado belonging to TMA in a bid to recover the judgement debt.

The Ghana News Agency learnt that Derkak Construction Company Limited was contracted by the TMA to procure and fixed some 3,000 streetlights in the Metropolis.

The Assembly was said to have agreed to pay 40 per cent of the contract sum after a successful procurement while the remaining 60 per cent would be paid in instalment as the streetlights were being fixed.

TMA is said to have defaulted leading to the contractor initiating a suit against the Assembly and the subsequent judgement.

TMA officials have declined to comment on the issue.

---GNA

