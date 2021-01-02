ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.01.2021 General News

Let there be a revival in our lifetime - Pentecost Pastor

Let there be a revival in our lifetime - Pentecost Pastor
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

District Pastor of the Oguaa-Abura district Pentecost Peniel Assembly, Pastor Patrick Yeboah has urged Christians to begin the year with revival in all their life.

At a watch night service to herald the New Year on the theme, “A glorious Church revived to possess the Nation” (Ephesians 5:27), he stressed the need for all Christians to renew their faith in Christ.

The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Yeboah indicated, will dwell on sermons that will spark up revival in the Church due to the pandemic which restricted Church activities.

“For if we have experienced a pandemic in over a lifetime, we should also experience a revival in our lifetime”, Pastor Yeboah exhorted.

“Just as many people have passed on due to the deadly virus, many should also be led into the saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ, our Saviour”, he said.

The watchnight service was characterized by prayers, praises, worship and adoration to God for a successful year despite all the difficulties that unfolded in 2020.

The Church was filled with most congregants clothed in all white attire, observing the safety protocols including; wearing their nose masks.

At midnight hour, there were shouts of “Afehyia pa” (Happy New Year), jubilation, singing of praises, hymns and waving of white handkerchiefs in honor of God for ushering them into a new year.

Amidst the merry making, some people converged at various points dancing to music on the streets and popping fireworks.

---GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
GJA Regional Chairman Urges Journalists To Uphold Professional Standards In 2021
01.01.2021 | General News
Attitudinal change is what Ghana needs for dev't - Very Rev. Bruce
02.01.2021 | General News
Chief Justice can issue warrant to judges to sit any day
01.01.2021 | General News
Kulungungu Deserves a District Status: Youth Activist Proposes
31.12.2020 | General News
Ghanaians urged to show love to PWDs as Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation Marks 2nd Anniversary
31.12.2020 | General News
Free Chicken And Rice! Christmas Charity For Hundreds Of Needy Widows
26.12.2020 | General News
Is time to develop your stronghold - KuYA to Akufo-Addo
23.12.2020 | General News
IDEG wants state funding support for CSOs
23.12.2020 | General News
I'm the best male vocalist in Ghana — says Prince Bright
22.12.2020 | General News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election resu...
18 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo to present final State of the Nation address on T...
18 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line