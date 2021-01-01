ModernGhanalogo

01.01.2021 Regional News

KuYA hosts Asanteman Awards on January 9th

By Kumasi Youth Association || KuYA
A Kumasi based youth group known as Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) that has been seeking the development of Kumasi and Asanteman is organizing a historic award ceremony which seeks to honour the immense contributions of some outstanding personalities towards the development of Asanteman.

The award ceremony which is slated for Saturday January 9th, 2021 with the theme, "Rededicating Our Commitment To The Development Of Asanteman". KuYA will be honouring industrious personalities from the Political land scape, education environment, health, trading, Nananom, et al.

Speaking with the media, Kwabena Frimpong (General Secretary,KuYA), posited that, "the main idea behind the awards is to first identify the industrious personalities that have dedicated their lifetime towards the building of Asanteman or for the course of Asanteman. We would then honour these assiduous and sedulous Asantes that have enormously fought for the course of Asanteman".

Mr. Kwabena Frimpong in the conversation revealed that the Former President of Ghana, H. E. John Agyekum Kufour will be receiving the highest award as "Asanteman Iconic Leader for the Decade".

He further added that, "this award event doesn't seek to promote competition, instead, encourage the valiant youth to serve Asanteman wholeheartedly with this historic program."

KuYA is a vibrant youth group in the Asante Kingdom that solely seek for the development of Kumasi and Asanteman.

