31.12.2020 Social News

We'll deal with miscreants during crossover church services — Akatsi Police
The Police at Akatsi has said it would not spare any individual or groups of miscreants whose actions could endanger the lives and properties of the people.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Joseph Atsu Dzineku, the Akatsi South Municipal Commander warned those who believed this season would work well for them to do bad things that they would not succeed.

He added "the Police Service won't relent on its mandate to protect life and property going into the New Year.

He said the Police Administration and Ghanaians in general expected a lot from them and that indiscipline and lawlessness would not be countenanced from any angle.

Mr Dzineku gave the warning in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) ahead of some religious activities by all Churches to crossover into the New Year.

He stressed that unlike previous festive periods, which were characterised by increase in road accidents and crime, the Police had an enormous task of providing a peaceful, serene atmosphere and free environment for the festive season and after.

Mr Dzineku also appealed to citizens to assist the Police to discharge their duties effectively.

The GNA also observed preparations by Churches within Akatsi South towards holding their last watch night service to end the year.

---GNA

