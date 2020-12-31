ModernGhanalogo

31.12.2020 Education

Consider reopening schools in January 2021 – CHASS to gov't

2 HOURS AGO

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior Secondary Schools (CHASS) has asked government to consider reopening schools in January 2021.

Schools have been closed since March 15, 2020, as part of the government's measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

Government has been in discussions with various stakeholders within the sector in order to devise a comprehensive and detailed plan on the reopening of schools.

The National President of CHASS, Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar, in a Citi News interview, suggested January 2021 as an appropriate time for schools to reopen.

“We are thinking that anywhere between the third week and the end of January will be a good time for schools to reopen.”

Educational institutions were reopened partially for final year students to complete their academic work and sit for their exit exams, while continuing students complete their academic terms.

President Nana Akufo-Addo during his 16th COVID-19 update to Ghanaians had announced that all nursery, kindergarten, primary, Junior High School (JHS) 1 and Senior High School (SHS) 1 students and pupils will have the completion of the 2019/2020 academic year postponed to January 2021.

He also postponed the reopening of tertiary schools in the country to January 2021.

---citinewsroom

