Widows in Upper West Akim supported

A young philanthropist, Samuel Bossman has donated food items to some widows in Danso community of Upper West Akim Constituency.

The items include bags of rice, sacks of maize, creates of eggs, assorted food items, oil, cartons of mackerel, sugar, soaps, milk, spaghetti, other assorted food items among others.

The items according to him is to aid the widows as part of the Christmas celebrations.

"It's my pledge to render my continuous support to our mothers," he said.

In a presentation, Samuel Bossman said, the gesture will be an annual event to put smiles on the faces of these widows due to financial challenged bedevilled them.

He said, in spite of the festive seasons bringing joyous moments and celebrations, these widows are unable to celebrate.

That feeling, compelled him to support them with the items to put smiles on their faces.

"Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting. It is an indescribable feeling seeing the joy on the faces of people. We mostly tend to forget these kinds of people (widows) in our communities during festive seasons. Just as people buy gifts for their loved ones, I chose this path."

He appealed to benevolents to donate to the poor and the vulnerable in society.

He stressed that "There's blessing in given than receiving, so we should wholeheartedly, willingly bring joy and happiness to the deprived in society."