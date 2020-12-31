ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
31.12.2020 Headlines

Bawumia meets Agyinasare

Bawumia meets Agyinasare
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has met Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the Founder and General Overseer of Perez Chapel International.

The two discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and reflected friendship and the goodness of God towards the country during the meeting held at the home of the Bishop.

The meeting was again used to explore ways of safeguarding the blessing bestowed on the citizens.

The Leader of the Perez Chapel International also met with former President John Dramani Mahama, the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the Christmas festivity.

The meeting afforded them the opportunity to discuss ways to quell the political tension following the declaration of results of the general election, which Mr. Mahama has refused to concede defeat.

He has consequently filed a petition at the Supreme Court seeking “an order of mandatory injunction” to direct the Electoral Commission to conduct a second election (run-off) between him and President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

Bishop Agyinasare and his former neighbour and friend also talked about their good old days in Tamale.

---Daily Guide

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
GES staff found dead in his office at New Juaben South
31.12.2020 | Headlines
Sawla-Kalba: NPP PC involved in car crash, broke arm
31.12.2020 | Headlines
Election 2020: Loss of lives shows we're moving backwards – Mahama
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Election 2020: I’m not taking my decision not to concede lightly – Mahama
30.12.2020 | Headlines
I'm humbled to be re-elected — Akufo-Addo
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Election petition: Mahama ask court for second election
30.12.2020 | Headlines
I’ll do my best – Akufo-Addo Assure Ghanaians
30.12.2020 | Headlines
I’ll meet expectations of Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo assures
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Election petition: NDC lands in Supreme Court
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I’m being advised to forgo the issue in the interest of peac...
47 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo's 2012 election petition didn't destroy our democ...
50 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line