Torgbui Korbadzi III organises free health screening at Gefia

Listen to article

Torgbui Korbadzi III, chief of Gefia Kopeviame in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region has organized a free health screening exercise for residents in the area.

He said the move was aimed at improving the health and well-being of the poor people in the area.

Participants involved in the exercise were mostly those who are 50 years and above.

Doctors and nurses from Akatsi Municipal hospital and Gefia health centre took the people through the screening.

They were screened for Malaria, Blood sugar and HB (age limit).

Torgbui Korbadzi in interaction with ModernGhana News indicated that he organised the exercise for his people due to the inability and difficulty most of them encounter in their visits to the hospital.

"I have organized this screening exercise so that some illnesses and diseases will be detected and treated immediately," he added.

He continued that, illnesses that are beyond the doctors and nurses will be referred to a bigger facility which he will pay all medical bills.

Mr Jerry Etsey Agbo, the Assemblymember for Gefia Electoral Area thanked Torgbui Korbadzi for the kind gesture.

He urges the people to take full advantage of the exercise to know their medical status for early treatment.

Some beneficiaries expressed their excitement about the screening exercise and appealed to Torgbui to continue the process every year.

Hampers containing rice, oil among others were given to over 350 beneficiaries of the exercise.

Torgbui further thanked the Akatsi Municipal Health Directorate, Gefia health centre and individuals that helped the successful event.

Communities around Gefia also participated in the exercise.