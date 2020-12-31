ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
31.12.2020 Headlines

Sawla-Kalba: NPP PC involved in car crash, broke arm

Sawla-Kalba: NPP PC involved in car crash, broke arm
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The ruling New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Sawla-Kalba in the just-ended election, Banasco Seidu Nuhu, has been involved in a car crash on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred whiles he was on his way to Dakuripe, a community in the Bole District from Bole around 6:30 pm.

12312020123604-m6htk8v331-banasco-seidu-nuhu-crash.jpeg

Banasco Seidu Nuhu was driving one Mr. Yakubu Mohammed to Dakuripe after attending the Vagla Students and Associates programme in Bole earlier that day.

Mr Yakubu's broke his arm in the crash.

The injured persons are receiving treatment at the Bole District Hospital.

---citinewsroom

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
GES staff found dead in his office at New Juaben South
31.12.2020 | Headlines
Bawumia meets Agyinasare
31.12.2020 | Headlines
Election 2020: Loss of lives shows we're moving backwards – Mahama
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Election 2020: I’m not taking my decision not to concede lightly – Mahama
30.12.2020 | Headlines
I'm humbled to be re-elected — Akufo-Addo
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Election petition: Mahama ask court for second election
30.12.2020 | Headlines
I’ll do my best – Akufo-Addo Assure Ghanaians
30.12.2020 | Headlines
I’ll meet expectations of Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo assures
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Election petition: NDC lands in Supreme Court
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I’m being advised to forgo the issue in the interest of peac...
47 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo's 2012 election petition didn't destroy our democ...
50 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line