Sawla-Kalba: NPP PC involved in car crash, broke arm

The ruling New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Sawla-Kalba in the just-ended election, Banasco Seidu Nuhu, has been involved in a car crash on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred whiles he was on his way to Dakuripe, a community in the Bole District from Bole around 6:30 pm.

Banasco Seidu Nuhu was driving one Mr. Yakubu Mohammed to Dakuripe after attending the Vagla Students and Associates programme in Bole earlier that day.

Mr Yakubu's broke his arm in the crash.

The injured persons are receiving treatment at the Bole District Hospital.

