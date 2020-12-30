ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.12.2020 Headlines

Election 2020: I’m not taking my decision not to concede lightly – Mahama

Election 2020: I’m not taking my decision not to concede lightly – Mahama
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that he is not taking his decision not to concede defeat in the December 7, 2020 elections lightly.

According to him, he was serious about his decision not to concede defeat this year.

In 2016, he said, when he declared loser, he conceded willingly.

He recounted that he conceded in 2016 not only because he wanted to promote and protect democracy but because he wanted to respect the will of the people.

However, he stated that “so when I say I will not concede this election, please note that I am not taken this decision lightly.”

According to him, he had reasons to believe that the December 7, 2020 elections was not free, fair and transparent.

Meanwhile, he assured Ghanaians that he knew what it is to act in the interest of peace, “I have always done so without reservation or hesitation.”

—Daily Guide

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Election 2020: Loss of lives shows we're moving backwards – Mahama
30.12.2020 | Headlines
I'm humbled to be re-elected — Akufo-Addo
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Election petition: Mahama ask court for second election
30.12.2020 | Headlines
I’ll do my best – Akufo-Addo Assure Ghanaians
30.12.2020 | Headlines
I’ll meet expectations of Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo assures
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Election petition: NDC lands in Supreme Court
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Bawku is of great interest to gov't — Bawumia
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Election petition: NDC heads to Supreme Court today
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo meets cabinet today over possible reopening of school
30.12.2020 | Headlines
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Mfantseman MP's death: Forensic analysis on exhibits not rea...
2 hours ago

Election 2020: I’m not taking my decision not to concede lig...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line