Election 2020: I’m not taking my decision not to concede lightly – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that he is not taking his decision not to concede defeat in the December 7, 2020 elections lightly.

According to him, he was serious about his decision not to concede defeat this year.

In 2016, he said, when he declared loser, he conceded willingly.

He recounted that he conceded in 2016 not only because he wanted to promote and protect democracy but because he wanted to respect the will of the people.

However, he stated that “so when I say I will not concede this election, please note that I am not taken this decision lightly.”

According to him, he had reasons to believe that the December 7, 2020 elections was not free, fair and transparent.

Meanwhile, he assured Ghanaians that he knew what it is to act in the interest of peace, “I have always done so without reservation or hesitation.”

—Daily Guide