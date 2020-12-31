Let's eliminate old, inimical practices in society — Bawku Naba

The overlord of Kusaug Traditional area in the Upper East Region, Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, has called on religious leaders, opinion leaders, NGOs, traditional authorities and government to come together to eliminate old and bad practices that are inimical to the progress and growth of the society.

Naba Azoka II said the various chiefs in working with government at promoting cultural development, find it important to review a few practices which do not stand the test of time and appeared to reverse the wheel of progress of the traditional area.

Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, mentioned early marriages, child trafficking and abuse, widowhood rites, expensive funeral among others are things that are retarding progress.

Naba Azoka II was speaking at this year's 33rd annual Samanpiid festival in Bawku.

The Samanpiid festival is celebrated by the chiefs and people of the Kusaasi tribe to thank their ancestors for successful farming and peaceful year.

Annually, the Samanpiid festival is used to bring people together to chat the path of development and peaceful co-existence.

Even though the spillage of Bagre and Kompienga dams that coupled with torrential rains affected lives and properties in the Traditional area, Bawku Naba noted that it was necessary to be thankful for the lives of the people whiles praying for a better season next year.

Naba Azoka II commended key actors such as Bawku inter-ethnic peace committee, MMDCE's in Kusaug, the security personnel and civil society groups for their roles at reinforcing the peace efforts, before during and after the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Zugraana called for mutual understanding among all ethnic groups to co-exist peacefully in the Traditional area to develop Bawku.

Naba Azoka II noted that the plight of his subjects is as a result of the numerous uncompleted projects in the Traditional area which is negatively affecting businesses.

Among the projects are the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmako road, Tamne irrigation dam, rural electrification, Sapelliga community day Senior High School among others.

The Zugraana however thanked government for the social intervention policies such as planting for food and jobs, one village one dam, one district one factory, one district one warehouse among others.