ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.12.2020 Education

Our members in favour of withdrawal of Public University Bill – UTAG

Our members in favour of withdrawal of Public University Bill – UTAG
Listen to article

The University Teachers Association of Ghana says it has dispatched a document to the Presidency after it collated concerns from its members on the Public University Bill (PUB).

UTAG says the calls from its members for the withdrawal of the Bill are unanimous.

It is demanding the total withdrawal of the Public Universities Bill as it insists that the Government has shown bad faith in the whole process.

According to Professor Charles Marfo, the UTAG President, some of its members “are saying that the government has shown bad faith and the Bill should be trashed now.”

Although Parliament on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, approved the Bill at the second reading stage, it was suspended again following concerns raised by various stakeholders including the Minority in Parliament.

“We were saying that the word shelved is not even good enough. It should be curtailed. It should be stopped. There is nothing that calls for that Bill,” Prof. Marfo added.

Beyond this, he warned against any future attempt to pass Bill concerning tertiary education without UTAG’s input.

“We are also indicating that nobody dare passes a Bill that is going to affect us without due recourse to us. You do that at your own peril.”

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has also called for the complete withdrawal of the Public University Bill from Parliament.

It has said the content of the Bill does not favour University administrators and Universities in general. About the Public University Bill

According to the framers of the Public Universities Bill, it seeks to harmonize the finances, administration and governance structure of public universities.

The Bill, when passed, will give the government power to appoint the majority of members of the University Council.

The Council then has the power to appoint and fire public university officials.

The Bill also gives the President the power to dissolve the University Council which will now have the power to appoint a chancellor.

It also gives effect to the University Council to control the finances of the university and determine the allocation of funds.

In addition, there is a proposal to rename four public universities after various personalities.

---citinewsroom

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Education
Modern Ghana Links
Nkurakan RC Primary School dilapidated structure a ticking time bomb, death trap
30.12.2020 | Education
A/R: Teachers boycott GES’ curriculum training workshop over unpaid allowances
30.12.2020 | Education
2021 would be a National Year of Read Alouds---LAG declares 
29.12.2020 | Education
Pursue a comprehensive EdTech policy in our schools in 2021
29.12.2020 | Education
COVID-19: Provide safety kits ahead of school reopening — Africa Education Watch to gov't
29.12.2020 | Education
CHASS demands provision of PPE ahead of school reopening
29.12.2020 | Education
Stop the passage of Public Universities Bill - Ansah-Asare
25.12.2020 | Education
MTN gives GH¢114,000 scholarship to 19 students at UCC
25.12.2020 | Education
NCCE embarks on post-election campaign for peaceful co-existence
25.12.2020 | Education
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

ASEPA petitions CJ to recuse Justice Dotse from election-rel...
1 hour ago

Hohoe: NDC demonstrators, Asafo group clash
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line