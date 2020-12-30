ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.12.2020 Regional News

Asante Effiduase Diocese of Methodist Church launches quarterly Newsletter

By Gideon Ebbah
Asante Effiduase Diocese of Methodist Church launches quarterly Newsletter
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Effiduase Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has launched its first edition of a Quarterly Newsletter – named “Wesley Trumpet”, to help serve as a medium to educate, inform and disciple its readers and members to conform to the image of Jesus Christ, the son of God.

Right, Reverend Robert Osborn Eshun, Effiduase Diocesan Bishop of the church, speaking at the launch at Effiduase, the district capital of Sekyere East District of Ashanti said the Newsletter was not only going to educate and inform readers on activities on evangelism, discipleship, and infrastructural developments within the Effiduase Diocese but was as well going to inspire and encourage articles of socio-economic and governance issues that mattered to the people.

He said the first edition been launched contained features and articles on this year’ Christmas, Health, Education, and evangelism in the diocese.

It also included issues on Christian Leadership, Agriculture, Investments, and various dumbfounding testimonies from members within the diocese upon their encounter with Jesus Christ.

“What makes the “Wesleyan Trumpet” different and exclusive from all other newsletters from other Dioceses is that authors and contributions to the articles and features of this Newsletter are professions from across the Connexion and other parts of the globe”, Rt. Rev. Eshun noted.

Very Reverend Joseph Kojo Gally, the Synod Secretary of the Effiduase Diocese said the Newsletter would also integrate the contributions of the Members of the Church as well as Traditional Leaders to the church and the communities within the Diocese.

He urged the youth to commit their quota to the development cause of the church and the nation since they were the foundation of the church and nation-building.

More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
2020 Independent Prez Candidate proposes foreigners to fill EC position
30.12.2020 | Regional News
Obuasi Area PEMEM meets to outline vision 2024
29.12.2020 | Regional News
Renowned Koforidua-based Prophet, Albert Arjarquah anoints the street, declare fertility in 2021
29.12.2020 | Regional News
I will complete all projects I started---Barbara Oteng-Gyasi 
29.12.2020 | Regional News
Department of Agriculture links up agriculture value chain operators
29.12.2020 | Regional News
Smile Project 2020: JoshBauer Organisation celebrates Christmas with the Shelter for Abused and Homeless Children
29.12.2020 | Regional News
IHRC in Ghana, CNW International feed almost 300 street beggars ON CHRISTMAS DAY. 
29.12.2020 | Regional News
NARNGO to hold conference and seminar for churches
28.12.2020 | Regional News
IHRC Ghana and Bonabear Foundation fetes 1,000 on Boxing Day
28.12.2020 | Regional News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Supreme Court sets January 4 for case seeking to quash injun...
3 hours ago

EC did 'a good job', throw out NDC petition – Akua Donkor pe...
5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line