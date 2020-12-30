Asante Effiduase Diocese of Methodist Church launches quarterly Newsletter

The Effiduase Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has launched its first edition of a Quarterly Newsletter – named “Wesley Trumpet”, to help serve as a medium to educate, inform and disciple its readers and members to conform to the image of Jesus Christ, the son of God.

Right, Reverend Robert Osborn Eshun, Effiduase Diocesan Bishop of the church, speaking at the launch at Effiduase, the district capital of Sekyere East District of Ashanti said the Newsletter was not only going to educate and inform readers on activities on evangelism, discipleship, and infrastructural developments within the Effiduase Diocese but was as well going to inspire and encourage articles of socio-economic and governance issues that mattered to the people.

He said the first edition been launched contained features and articles on this year’ Christmas, Health, Education, and evangelism in the diocese.

It also included issues on Christian Leadership, Agriculture, Investments, and various dumbfounding testimonies from members within the diocese upon their encounter with Jesus Christ.

“What makes the “Wesleyan Trumpet” different and exclusive from all other newsletters from other Dioceses is that authors and contributions to the articles and features of this Newsletter are professions from across the Connexion and other parts of the globe”, Rt. Rev. Eshun noted.

Very Reverend Joseph Kojo Gally, the Synod Secretary of the Effiduase Diocese said the Newsletter would also integrate the contributions of the Members of the Church as well as Traditional Leaders to the church and the communities within the Diocese.

He urged the youth to commit their quota to the development cause of the church and the nation since they were the foundation of the church and nation-building.