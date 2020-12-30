ModernGhanalogo

30.12.2020 Social News

Christmas celebrants ignore Akufo-Addo's COVID-19 directive

Christmas celebrants in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have ignored the President Akufo-Addo’s directive on the operation of beaches, clubs and pubs.

Hundreds of residents filled up the Sekondi, Shama and Funko beaches to celebrate Christmas without recourse to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Pubs, along the beach in Takoradi, were in full operation as celebrants patronized their services during the night.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed that clubs, pubs, beaches and nightclubs remained closed during the Christmas as part of measures to curb the resurgence of COVID-19.

President Akufo-Addo also urged Ghanaians to observe the safety protocols during the Christmas festivities.

However, the GNA observed that some of the pubs were ensuring the observance of the COVID-19 protocols such as the washing of hands with soap, and the wearing of nose masks.

Meanwhile, a visit to some of the entertainment centres in the hotels revealed something different as celebrants were found to be observing the COVID-19 safety protocols, especially the physical distancing protocol.

Fans who thronged Sekondi in their hundreds for the number-one Christmas event dubbed, “Taadi Bronya” threw the COVID-19 safety protocols to the dogs, while masqueraders who thrilled fans in their usual fancy dresses and dance took their turn without social distancing though they have their nose masks on.

Before Christmas, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi, Mr Abdul Mumin-Issah, in an interview with GNA, said the security task force was tasked to arrest recalcitrant residents, who would attempt to enter the beaches to control the spread of the virus during and after the festive season.

He noted that it was the mandate of the security agencies to enforce laws, including the COVID-19 restrictions to ensure total compliance and expressed the optimism that they would do their job aptly.

—GNA

