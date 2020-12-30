Akufo-Addo meets cabinet today over possible reopening of school

President Nana Akufo-Addo is chairing cabinet meeting later today to discuss the possible reopening of schools after eight months closure.

The schools were closed as part of measures to contain coronavirus pandemic that led to a partial lockdown of the country.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who disclosed this at a media briefing, said the government had been holding discussions with various stakeholders within the education sector to come up with a comprehensive and detailed plan on the possible reopening of schools.

According to him, the President's meeting with his cabinet formed part of the final leg consultation to finalize and provide a way forward.

It will be last cabinet meeting before the new year.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the Information Minister said the “key on his agenda will be to examine the proposals for assuring the safety of our children, should schools reopen.”

He argued that the government had been excellent in its management of the COVID-19 and would continuously take decisions that will be in the best interest of the country.

“These decisions are not made lightly. But so far, all his COVID-19 management decisions have been spot on. Fingers crossed, he will make the best decision in the interest of our children and our schools,” he added.

---Daily Guide