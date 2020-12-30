ModernGhanalogo

30.12.2020 Headlines

Akufo-Addo meets cabinet tomorrow over school reopening – Oppong Nkrumah

President Nana Akufo-Addo will tomorrow, Wednesday 30th December 2020 meet cabinet to decide on the possible reopening of schools in January 2021, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed.

According to him, government has been in discussions with various stakeholders within the sector to come up with a comprehensive and detailed plan on the reopening of schools and hence, the President's meeting with his cabinet tomorrow is to finalize and provide a way forward.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo prepares to meet cabinet tomorrow for a final decision on the possible reopening of schools in January,” the Minister stated in a tweet.

He further indicated that the president will examine the proposals for assuring the safety of our children, should schools reopen.

Schools have been closed since March 15, 2020, as part of the government's measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

Educational institutions were subsequently reopened partially for final year students to complete their academic work and also sit for their exit exams and for continuing students to complete their academic terms.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, August 31, 2020, during his 16th COVID-19 update to Ghanaians, announced that all nursery, kindergarten, primary, Junior High School (JHS) 1 and Senior High School (SHS) 1 students and pupils will have the completion of the 2019/2020 academic year postponed to January 2021.

He subsequently postponed the reopening of tertiary schools in the country also to January 2021.

With sections of the public raising concerns as to a potential spike in our COVID numbers should schools resume, the Minister assured that so far, government's management of the pandemic has been excellent and it will take a decision that will be in the best interest of the country.

“These decisions are not made lightly. But so far, all his COVID management decisions have been spot on. Fingers crossed, he will make the best decision in the interest of our children and our schools,” he added.

body-container-line