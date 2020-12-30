ModernGhanalogo

30.12.2020 Social News

Akatsi South: Drinking spots registered low turnout during Christmas season

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Akatsi South: Drinking spots registered low turnout during Christmas season
Some drinking bars in Akatsi South in the Volta region have registered lower patronage this Christmas season due to what others say 'Covid 19 season.'

Madam Elizabeth, owner of Aunty Lizzy's drinking and chop bar at Akatsi in an interview with ModernGhana News indicated that the turnout during this Christmas season was not encouraging.

She attributed the low patronage to covid-19 and its related protocols which most find difficult to comply.

Madam Elizabeth noted that the closure of the Togo is a contributing factor.

"When the costumers come and you don't get what they demanded, they leave and never return," she said.

Some customers who interacted with ModernGhana news under conditions of anonymity said, the price of drinks are on the high.

The spot owners are appealing to government as a matter of urgency to reopen the country's borders for them to operate peacefully.

Madam Elizabeth urged their customers and the general public to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols outlined.

