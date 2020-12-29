Renowned Koforidua-based Prophet, Albert Arjarquah anoints the street, declare fertility in 2021

Business activities around the Koforidua Central Business District in the New Juaben South Municipality in the eastern region yesterday came to an abrupt halt when a renowned Koforidua-based Prophet Albert Asihene- Arjarquah led the congregation of Omega House Chapel Assemblies of God for spirit-filled and prophetic street evangelism.

The renowned firebrand prophet and prayer revivalist took a turn to anoint the street of Oteng House and used it as a point of contact of the entire municipality and the region as part of the preparation to usher into the new year.

Like everyone pens down his/her new year resolution, Prophet Arjarquah in his sermon on the theme “The verdict will change” said the time has come for believers to come together and overturn that evil pronouncement contributing to the collapse of businesses in the municipality.

He proclaimed the abundant flourish of businesses within the municipality in 2021.

His presence on the street caused human and vehicular traffic as many traders abandoned their businesses and joined faith with the fire-brand Man of God to pray for fertility of the land next year 2021.

He led the traders who turned into congregation through series of prayer points, key among them was against the attitude of hatred, jealousy, backbiting, bitterness, and the “pull him down” spirit which has existed among business operators and have led to the collapse of businesses in the municipality.

Prior to his arrival, the Omega Choir charged the street hot praises as a substance of thanksgiving to God for His protection from January till now.