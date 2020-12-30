ModernGhanalogo

30.12.2020 Social News

Mother, children escape fire outbreak at Korle Gonno

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A mother and her two children on Boxing Day escaped when fire gutted their make shift at Korle Gonno in Accra.

Madam Emelia Amartefio, and one of her children, whose name was not given were not in the structure at the time of the incident.

However, her six-year-old girl, who was in the structure raised an alarm for help.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday.

She said, "On 26/12/2020 at about 1430 hours, we received information that there was fire outbreak in a wooden structure at Korle - Gonno near Los Angeles School.

"Police Patrol Team proceeded to the scene to ascertain the fact and on arrival, Police met the Assistant Divisional Fire Officer and men from the Regional Fire Service Station Korle - Bu actively putting the fire out."

DSP Tenge said "on the spot investigation revealed that, the wooden structure house was being occupied by one Emelia Amartefio and two others whose names were not provided and that three of them were not present when the fire occurred."

She said the Police was informed that around 1400 hours, the six-year-old daughter of Emelia, who was in the structure at that time detected smoke and came out and raised an alarm, which attracted neighbours who tried to put the fire out and also called the Fire Service to intervene.

DSP Tenge said the fire was finally put out by personnel from the Fire Service but the structure was totally burnt.

"There were no casualty. But, Emelia was asked to report at the station to make formal complaint," she added.

—GNA

