Strictly observe COVID-19 safety protocols during watchnight services – Christian Council to churches

The Christian Council of Ghana has urged heads of churches across the country to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols during their respective December 31 watch night services.

According to the Council, adherence to COVID-19 safety practices in churches will help to avoid a spike in cases in the country.

Most churches across the country organize major watch-night services to usher worshipers into the New Year every 31st day of December.

But in view of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been concerns about the safety of church members this year especially due to the close-contact activities in Churches during such programmes.

The Chairman of the Christian Council Ghana, Most Reverend Dr. Kwabena Danso said churches can alter their services in a way that will ensure minimal risk of COVID-19 infection.

“The social distancing must be observed, no one should come to church without the nose masks. Ensure congregrants wash their hands and or sanitize them. Also, check their temperatures. Watchnight services are noted for waving of handkerchiefs, dancing, shaking hands, among many others. For the sake of fear of the virus. let’s ensure that all these are restricted,” he said.

“Churches could look at having virtual services in addition to the physical ones to reduce the number of people present at the church premises. Let’s also be sure to keep the services as brief as possible. Instead of closing hours after entering the new year, let’s be snappy and wrap up with some 20 minutes after 12:00,” he added.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicated on its website as of Tuesday December 29, 2020 that the country has recorded a total of 54,401 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Service says out of the 54,401 cases, 53,180 people have recovered.

Giving more details, GHS also revealed that Ghana's active cases currently stand at 888 with 333 deaths.

— citinewsroom