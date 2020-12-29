ModernGhanalogo

29.12.2020 Social News

A/R: 17-year-old boy who got drunk drowns in Kumasi hotel pool

A 17-year-old boy has drowned while swimming in the pool of a hotel in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 27 December 2020.

The deceased, Stormy Brooks Lowell, is alleged to have ignored safety warnings after he got drunk and went swimming in the pool.

He was first rescued by his friends with whom he had gone to the pool and sent to the Epaphras Hospital at Bronkong.

He was, however, pronounced dead at the hospital.

Confirming the incident, Bronkong electoral area assembly member, Philip Sarkodie, urged parents and guardians to keep an eye on their wards during the holiday season to prevent such tragedies.

